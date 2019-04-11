Hornets' Kemba Walker: Big night isn't enough in finale
Walker tallied 43 points (16-25 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 40 minutes Wednesday against the Magic.
Walker did everything in his power to get his team a much-needed victory, but Orlando would come away with a 122-114 win, officially eliminating Charlotte from postseason contention. The 28-year-old point guard put on a show on a nightly basis through 81 games this season, averaging 25.4 points, 5.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...