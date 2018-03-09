Hornets' Kemba Walker: Bounces back from quiet game

Walker provided 21 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists and two steals across 31 minutes during a 125-111 loss to the Nets on Thursday.

Walker rebounded from a season-low five points in Tuesday's loss to total a team-high 21 points in Thursday's loss. After he had gone a combined 3-of-17 from downtown over the previous two games, Walker was perfect from beyond the arc for the first time all season. The team doesn't have much to fight for at this point, which could affect Walker's value at some point late in the season.