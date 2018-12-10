Hornets' Kemba Walker: Bounces back in Sunday's win
Walker registered 25 points (8-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, six rebounds and four steals across 31 minutes Sunday in the Hornets' 119-107 win over the Knicks.
The Hornets held a 21-point edge heading into the fourth quarter, so Walker saw a few minutes less than he usually does. The depressed playing time didn't prevent Walker from delivering useful numbers across the board, including his best scoring total since Nov. 23. Walker had slumped to an average of 18.9 points on 35.1 percent shooting from the field over the prior seven contests, so Sunday's performance could get him trending in the right direction as the Hornets prepare for a three-game week.
