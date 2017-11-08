Hornets' Kemba Walker: Bounces back Tuesday
Walker accumulated 21 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 118-113 loss to the Knicks.
After a set of back-to-back disappointing efforts where he averaged 11.0 points on 29.6 percent shooting, Walker found his stroke Tuesday against the Knicks. So far, 2017-18 is shaping up to be another great season for the seventh-year player, however, as he's en route to average 20-plus points and five-plus assists for the third straight campaign.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drops 26 points Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drops 27 in win over Memphis•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Explodes for 34 points in victory•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Fills box score in loss•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drops 26 points, nine assists•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Quality effort Wednesday•
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...