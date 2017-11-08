Hornets' Kemba Walker: Bounces back Tuesday

Walker accumulated 21 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 118-113 loss to the Knicks.

After a set of back-to-back disappointing efforts where he averaged 11.0 points on 29.6 percent shooting, Walker found his stroke Tuesday against the Knicks. So far, 2017-18 is shaping up to be another great season for the seventh-year player, however, as he's en route to average 20-plus points and five-plus assists for the third straight campaign.