Hornets' Kemba Walker: Briefly leaves game
Walker departed Sunday's game against Detroit but quickly returned, Vince Ellis of the Free Press reports.
Walker went back to the locker room and looked to be in some discomfort, but he reemerged shortly after and swiftly returned to the game. The All-Star appears to be moving relatively well, but his status will be something to monitor over the final three days of the regular season.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Leads way with 29 points•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Keeps playoff hopes alive•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Goes off for 47 in loss•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Carries team with huge double-double•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Inefficient but well-rounded line•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Just misses big triple-double•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...