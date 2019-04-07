Hornets' Kemba Walker: Briefly leaves game

Walker departed Sunday's game against Detroit but quickly returned, Vince Ellis of the Free Press reports.

Walker went back to the locker room and looked to be in some discomfort, but he reemerged shortly after and swiftly returned to the game. The All-Star appears to be moving relatively well, but his status will be something to monitor over the final three days of the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories