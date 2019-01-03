Hornets' Kemba Walker: Can't find rhythm in loss
Walker managed 11 points (4-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 26 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Dallas.
Walker scored his third-fewest points of the season, despite leading the team. The poor performance halted Walker's streak of six games of at least 21 points, 50-percent shooting from the field and 2+ threes. The veteran guard is having a fantastic overall season, and should rebound during the Hornet's next game, Saturday at Denver.
