Hornets' Kemba Walker: Carries Hornets to win Tuesday
Walker recorded 38 points (14-31 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 11 assists, nine rebounds and one block across 42 minutes in Tuesday's 125-116 overtime victory against the Spurs.
Walker may not be the most efficient shooter, but he certainly isn't as bad as his 18 percent shooting in his last game would suggest. He bounced back Tuesday night to prove that, shooting just over 45 percent en route to a monstrous double-double. Walker commands the Hornets' offensive looks and should continue to see production like this.
