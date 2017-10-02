Hornets' Kemba Walker: Cleared to play in preseason opener

Walker (illness) will play in Monday's preseason opener against the Celtics, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Walker was dealing with an illness over the weekend, keeping him out of Saturday's practice as a result. However, after some time off, he's feeling better and is fully expected to be back in the lineup for the team's preseason opener. Look for Walker to start at point guard like always, though it wouldn't be surprising if he saw limited minutes considering he's fresh off an illness and had a minor arthroscopic surgery performed on his left knee earlier this offseason.