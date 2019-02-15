Hornets' Kemba Walker: Closes first half in rough fashion
Walker tallied 10 points (4-20 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes Thursday in the Hornets' 127-89 loss to the Magic.
The Hornets' fortunes rise and fall with Walker, so it's no surprise the team suffered a blowout loss on a night in which the point guard struggled through one of the worst shooting performances of his career. Even though he ended the first half on a down note, Walker is still tracking for the best season of his career. He currently sits on personal-best averages in points (24.9 per game), rebounds (4.4) and three-pointers (3.3).
