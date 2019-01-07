Hornets' Kemba Walker: Comes alive in fourth quarter

Walker provided 29 points (9-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-12 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes in the Hornets' 119-113 win over the Suns on Sunday.

Walker was quiet for a good portion of the game, but he heated up to the tune of 18 fourth-quarter points to secure the Hornets' win. The star guard drained five of eight shots from the field and seven of eight from the charity stripe over the final 12 minutes, giving him back-to-back efforts of at least 20 points after he opened 2019 with an 11-point clunker versus the Mavericks last Wednesday. Walker's value naturally will continue to flourish across all formats given his out-sized role and massive usage rate, with the latter figure now standing at 30.8 percent, 11th-highest in the NBA.