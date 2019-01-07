Hornets' Kemba Walker: Comes alive in fourth quarter
Walker provided 29 points (9-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-12 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes in the Hornets' 119-113 win over the Suns on Sunday.
Walker was quiet for a good portion of the game, but he heated up to the tune of 18 fourth-quarter points to secure the Hornets' win. The star guard drained five of eight shots from the field and seven of eight from the charity stripe over the final 12 minutes, giving him back-to-back efforts of at least 20 points after he opened 2019 with an 11-point clunker versus the Mavericks last Wednesday. Walker's value naturally will continue to flourish across all formats given his out-sized role and massive usage rate, with the latter figure now standing at 30.8 percent, 11th-highest in the NBA.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Heads scoring effort in loss•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Can't find rhythm in loss•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 24 in win•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: One-man show in loss to Wizards•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Productive night in victory•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Goes off for 35 points•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...