Hornets' Kemba Walker: Continues downturn versus Magic
Walker scored 13 points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with four assists, one rebound and one seal across 23 minutes during Friday's 137-100 win over the Magic.
Walker struggled from the floor in this one, but his team enjoyed a hefty lead for most of the night and were able to limit him to his lowest minutes total since Feb. 18. Circumstances in this one aside, Walker's production has slowed dramatically over the last four contests -- a stretch in which he's averaging just 9.8 points on 33 percent shooting to go along with 3.5 assists per game. He'll look to get back on track Sunday against the Pacers.
