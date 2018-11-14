Hornets' Kemba Walker: Delivers dud in Tuesday's loss

Walker had seven points (2-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two steals, and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 113-89 loss to the Cavaliers.

Walker was due for a dismal showing, as he has been one of the most statistically dominant players over the first month of the season. Prior to this game, Walker had failed to reach 20 points in two of 13 tilts, and even those were efficient 19 and 18-point efforts on 14 and 12 field-goal attempts, respectively. Walker will have a few days off before Saturday's home matchup with a 76ers team that he has already posted big numbers (albeit inefficiently) against twice this year, but that also just acquired Jimmy Butler.