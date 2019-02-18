Hornets' Kemba Walker: Does little in loss
Walker totaled four points (2-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt), eight assists, one rebound and one steal over 20 minutes in Team Giannis' loss to Team LeBron in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.
Playing in front of his home crowd, Walker was invisible, failing to hit any of his threes and coming away with no highlight plays. Although he scored only four points in this one, Walker heads into the All-Star break averaging a career high in points this season at 24.9 per game.
