Hornets' Kemba Walker: Double-double in loss to Blazers

Walker scored 18 points (5-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding 12 assists in 39 minutes during Sunday's 118-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Despite the poor shooting and curious lack of rebounding or defensive stats, Walker still produced his sixth double-double of the season -- four of which have come in the last 12 games. The 28-year-old is averaging 28.3 points, 6.8 assists, 4.3 boards, 3.8 three-pointers and 1.8 steals over that stretch, and he remains one the NBA's premiere scoring threats despite the lack of consistent support around him in Charlotte.