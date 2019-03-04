Hornets' Kemba Walker: Double-double in loss to Blazers
Walker scored 18 points (5-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding 12 assists in 39 minutes during Sunday's 118-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Despite the poor shooting and curious lack of rebounding or defensive stats, Walker still produced his sixth double-double of the season -- four of which have come in the last 12 games. The 28-year-old is averaging 28.3 points, 6.8 assists, 4.3 boards, 3.8 three-pointers and 1.8 steals over that stretch, and he remains one the NBA's premiere scoring threats despite the lack of consistent support around him in Charlotte.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 25 points in Friday's win•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Explodes in loss•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Double-double in win over Wizards•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Does little in loss•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Closes first half in rough fashion•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: One board shy of double-double•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...