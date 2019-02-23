Hornets' Kemba Walker: Double-double in win over Wizards

Walker scored a team-high 27 points (9-25 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding 11 assists and five rebounds in 36 minutes during Friday's 123-110 win over the Wizards.

While he lost the individual battle with Bradley Beal, who exploded for a season-high 46 points, Walker got a lot more help from his teammates as every Charlotte starter hit for double digits. After a disappointing final game before the All-Star break, the 28-year-old appears recharged heading into the stretch run.