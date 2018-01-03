Hornets' Kemba Walker: Double-doubles in double-digit win

Walker managed 12 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 131-111 win over the Kings.

Walker didn't have his best scoring night by any stretch, instead often serving as the pass-first point guard that he rarely resembles. The 27-year-old's scoring total was his second-lowest of the season, but conversely, his assists total was his second-highest on the campaign. Walker has endured some rough shooting nights over the last several weeks, but given his typically high usage and serviceable contributions in assists and rebounds, he remains a valuable multi-category asset in all formats.