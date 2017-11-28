Hornets' Kemba Walker: Doubtful for Wednesday
Walker (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Walker was limited in Monday's practice due to a bruise to his left AC joint, and it looks like the Hornets will be taking a cautious approach with their star point guard with the team having only two games this week. In Walker's likely absence Wednesday, Michael Carter-Williams would be in line to get the start at point guard and see extended minutes.
