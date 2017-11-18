Hornets' Kemba Walker: Downgraded to questionable

Walker (wrist) has been downgraded from probable to questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Walker is dealing with a left wrist sprain, which he seemingly suffered on the first end of a back-to-back Friday against the Bulls, though he still managed to drop 47 points on 17-of-27 shooting. Apparently, morning shootaround didn't go as well as anticipated, however, as he's been downgraded from probable to questionable. If he's ultimately sidelined, Michael Carter-Williams and Malik Monk seem like the two candidates to play point guard. Nicolas Batum would probably see a significant share of the ballhandling duties as well.