Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drains four threes in win

Walker scored 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt) while adding five assists, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 34 minutes during Friday's 98-86 win over the Pistons.

He's been remarkably consistent from beyond the arc lately, draining exactly four three-pointers in five of his last six games. Walker's scoring has predictably slowed down from his early-season pace, but he's still averaging 19.7 points, 6.3 assists, 4.2 boards, 2.6 threes and 1.4 steals through nine games in December.