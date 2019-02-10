Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drains season-high nine threes
Walker scored a game-high 37 points (13-27 FG, 9-17 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven assists, a rebound and a steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 129-120 win over the Hawks.
The Hornets' defense wasn't exactly in top form, but Walker kept the Hawks from ever completely closing the gap, and his nine three-pointers gave him a new season high. The 28-year-old guard is in one of his grooves again, scoring at least 30 points in four straight games while averaging 34.0 points, 8.0 assists, 5.8 boards, 5.5 threes and 1.8 steals.
