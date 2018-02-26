Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drops 17 in Sunday's win

Walker scored 17 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding six assists, a rebound and a block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 114-98 win over the Pistons.

He tied Dwight Howard for the team scoring lead on the afternoon, and Walker was likely denied his fifth straight game with 20 or more points only because the Hornets took a 25-point lead into the fourth quarter and rested their starters. Even in limited court time, though, the 27-year-old still made an impact from beyond the arc -- Walker's now drained multiple three-pointers in 16 straight games.