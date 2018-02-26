Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drops 17 in Sunday's win
Walker scored 17 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding six assists, a rebound and a block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 114-98 win over the Pistons.
He tied Dwight Howard for the team scoring lead on the afternoon, and Walker was likely denied his fifth straight game with 20 or more points only because the Hornets took a 25-point lead into the fourth quarter and rested their starters. Even in limited court time, though, the 27-year-old still made an impact from beyond the arc -- Walker's now drained multiple three-pointers in 16 straight games.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Pours in game-high 31 in Thursday's win•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Produces well-rounded line versus Magic•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores team-high 23 in Sunday's loss•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Team-high scoring total in defeat•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores game-high 40 points•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 20 points in Monday's loss•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...