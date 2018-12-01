Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drops 20-plus again

Walker scored 21 points (9-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-5 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 119-111 loss to the Jazz.

He wraps up a stellar November that saw Walker average 25.4 points, 6.4 assists, 4.6 boards, 2.9 three-pointers and 1.6 steals through 14 games. Jeremy Lamb's emergence alongside him in the Hornets' backcourt has taken some of the pressure off Walker to carry the offense, but the 28-year-old still figures to be among the NBA's scoring leaders over the rest of the campaign.