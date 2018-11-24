Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drops 25-plus again
Walker scored a team-high 25 points (10-23 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding eight assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block in 38 minutes during Friday's 109-104 loss to the Thunder.
It's already the 11th time in 18 games Walker has scored 25 or more points, a mark he reached only 24 times in 80 games last season. His blistering start puts him firmly among the NBA's scoring leaders at 28.6 PPG -- more than five points better than his previous career high.
