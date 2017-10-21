Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drops 26 points, nine assists
Walker finished with 26 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 10-12 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 109-91 win over the Hawks.
Walker didn't record a game all season with 10 made free throws, but has made 21 shots from the charity stripe during the team's first two contests. That may be in large part due to the absence of Nicolas Batum (elbow), who is the team's secondary ballhandler. As a result, Walker is being tasked with handling the ball more and running pick-and-rolls with his new center, Dwight Howard.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Quality effort Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Will start Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Suffers facial injury•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Impressive two-way outing Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 12 points in preseason opener•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Cleared to play in preseason opener•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....