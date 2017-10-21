Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drops 26 points, nine assists

Walker finished with 26 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 10-12 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 109-91 win over the Hawks.

Walker didn't record a game all season with 10 made free throws, but has made 21 shots from the charity stripe during the team's first two contests. That may be in large part due to the absence of Nicolas Batum (elbow), who is the team's secondary ballhandler. As a result, Walker is being tasked with handling the ball more and running pick-and-rolls with his new center, Dwight Howard.