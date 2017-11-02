Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drops 26 points Wednesday

Walker finished with 26 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 126-121 win over the Bucks.

Walker has now scored at least 26 points in five of the team's first eight games, including a season-high of 34 points against the Magic (where he also handed out 10 assists). Despite Nicolas Batum (elbow) being sidelined, Walker hasn't missed a beat so far this year, upping his production from last season in points and assists.