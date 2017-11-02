Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drops 26 points Wednesday
Walker finished with 26 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 126-121 win over the Bucks.
Walker has now scored at least 26 points in five of the team's first eight games, including a season-high of 34 points against the Magic (where he also handed out 10 assists). Despite Nicolas Batum (elbow) being sidelined, Walker hasn't missed a beat so far this year, upping his production from last season in points and assists.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drops 27 in win over Memphis•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Explodes for 34 points in victory•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Fills box score in loss•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drops 26 points, nine assists•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Quality effort Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Will start Wednesday•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.