Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drops 27 in win over Memphis

Walker led all scorers with 27 points (7-15 FG, 12-13 FT), two rebounds and six assists in a 115-99 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

Walker did that damage in just 29 minutes of action, as his minutes were limited due to the nature of the fourth quarter. He now has at least 26 points in three-straight games, as he's also averaging seven assists per game in that stretch as well. What's also been a nice surprise is the free-throw shooting for Walker, as he is now 52-of-57 from the free-throw line for the season.