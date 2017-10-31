Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drops 27 in win over Memphis
Walker led all scorers with 27 points (7-15 FG, 12-13 FT), two rebounds and six assists in a 115-99 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.
Walker did that damage in just 29 minutes of action, as his minutes were limited due to the nature of the fourth quarter. He now has at least 26 points in three-straight games, as he's also averaging seven assists per game in that stretch as well. What's also been a nice surprise is the free-throw shooting for Walker, as he is now 52-of-57 from the free-throw line for the season.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Explodes for 34 points in victory•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Fills box score in loss•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drops 26 points, nine assists•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Quality effort Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Will start Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Suffers facial injury•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...