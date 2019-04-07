Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drops 31 in win

Walker finished with 31 points (11-29 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and a steal across 41 minutes in the Hornets' win over the Pistons on Sunday.

Walker led the Hornets to a third straight to bring Charlotte to a 38-42 record and close the gap with the Pistons to one game back of the eight-seed. Walker is doing all he can to get the Hornets to the postseason in what may be his final year with the team, and he's averaged 34.8 points over his last four games.