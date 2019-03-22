Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drops 31 on T-Wolves in win

Walker produced 31 points (10-22 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 10-12 FT), six assists and five rebounds across 35 minutes in the Hornets' win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.

Walker did it all in Thursday's win, leading all scorers with 31 points and making solid contributions in rebounding and assists. Over his last 10 games, Walker has averaged 24.0 points, 5.9 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals. He's an elite option at guard every time he takes the court.