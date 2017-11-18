Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drops 47 points in loss to Chicago

Walker collected a season-high 47 points (17-27 FG, 5-9 3PT, 8-9 FT), six rebounds and five assists in a 123-120 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

Walker dazzled fans as he carried the Hornets throughout this game, despite the fact that he missed a layup in the final seconds that would have taken the lead. In any case, the 47 points were just five points shy of a career-high for Walker, as he's now scored at least 20 points in four-straight games. Nicolas Batum (elbow) was also back for this game, so it appears Walker's value is completely safe despite Batum's high usage rate.