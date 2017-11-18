Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drops 47 points in loss to Chicago
Walker collected a season-high 47 points (17-27 FG, 5-9 3PT, 8-9 FT), six rebounds and five assists in a 123-120 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday.
Walker dazzled fans as he carried the Hornets throughout this game, despite the fact that he missed a layup in the final seconds that would have taken the lead. In any case, the 47 points were just five points shy of a career-high for Walker, as he's now scored at least 20 points in four-straight games. Nicolas Batum (elbow) was also back for this game, so it appears Walker's value is completely safe despite Batum's high usage rate.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Team-high scoring total despite shooting struggles•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Bounces back Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drops 26 points Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drops 27 in win over Memphis•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Explodes for 34 points in victory•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Fills box score in loss•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...