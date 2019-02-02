Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drops team-best 23 points
Walker scored 23 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and registered three rebounds along with four assists in 37 minutes Friday against the Grizzlies.
Walker unsurprisingly started the month on a positive note, notching his third 20-plus point performance in his previous five contests. The 28-year-old guard managed to contribute just enough to lead his squad to a 100-92 victory over a depleted Memphis lineup. Walker did commit six turnovers during the contest, which is well above his season average of 2.5 turnovers per matchup.
