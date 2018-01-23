Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drops team-high 26 points Monday

Walker collected 26 points (6-20 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine assists, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 40 minutes in Monday's 112-107 victory over the Kings.

Walker carried the Hornets offensively Monday night, despite his poor efficiency. As long as he is taking 20-plus shots on some nights, Walker should remain a solid source of points and assists for the Hornets, with tons of minutes to prove himself as more than just a sharpshooter.