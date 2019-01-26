Hornets' Kemba Walker: Exits with mild neck strain
Walker left in the final minutes of Friday's loss to the Bucks after suffering a mild neck strain.
Walker took a hard fall and was slow to get up before leaving the game. He finished the night with ten points (3-12 FG, 1-4 3PT, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, and two blocks across 35 minutes. The severity of the injury is not known at this time, but expect an update on his status once the team provides more clarity on the situation. His next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Knicks.
More News
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....