Hornets' Kemba Walker: Exits with mild neck strain

Walker left in the final minutes of Friday's loss to the Bucks after suffering a mild neck strain.

Walker took a hard fall and was slow to get up before leaving the game. He finished the night with ten points (3-12 FG, 1-4 3PT, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, and two blocks across 35 minutes. The severity of the injury is not known at this time, but expect an update on his status once the team provides more clarity on the situation. His next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Knicks.