Hornets' Kemba Walker: Expected to sign with Boston

Walker is expected to be in Boston on Sunday to finalize an agreement with the Celtics, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Walker to the Celtics rumors started emerging a couple of days ago, and it appears those talks were warranted. Assuming there are no hiccups on Sunday, Walker will move on from Charlotte, the team that drafted him No. 9 overall in 2011. The three-time All-Star will replace Kyrie Irving, who is virtually a guarantee to take his talents elsewhere at this point. In joining a better team, it's possible we see Walker's usage decline, especially if Gordon Hayward is able to get back to his pre-injury production. Still, it's hard to imagine Walker not being a No. 1 or No. 2 option on offense, and he should maintain his quality efficiency.

