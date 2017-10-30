Hornets' Kemba Walker: Explodes for 34 points in victory
Walker posted 34 points (15-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 120-113 victory over the Magic.
Walker torched the Magic defense on Sunday, collecting a season-high in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. This is the Kemba Walker owners were hoping for when drafting him. In lieu of the favorable matchup, with Elfrid Payton (hamstring) still unavailable, Walker was able to take total control of the game, guiding the Hornets to a solid victory. He will look to keep things rolling tomorrow night against the Grizzlies.
