Hornets' Kemba Walker: Explodes for 41 in Opening Night loss

Walker scored a game-high 41 points (15-29 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding four assists, two rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 113-112 loss to the Bucks.

The 28-year-old was basically a one-man show for the Hornets in their season opener, as only one of Walker's teammates even managed to top 10 points on the night. He's scored better than 20 points a game in each of the last three seasons, and there's no reason to think he'll fail to reach that mark again this year.