Hornets' Kemba Walker: Fills box score in loss

Walker totaled 26 points (8-22 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Friday's 109-93 loss to the Rockets.

Walker has had a solid, but somewhat quiet start to the season. He has kept owners happy with contributions all over the court, and his slow start is likely part of the growing process as he learns to play alongside Dwight Howard. He also some has some added pressure without Nicolas Batum on the floor. His numbers should improve as the season moves forward, and the buy-low window is closing fast.