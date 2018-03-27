Hornets' Kemba Walker: Finishes with team-high 31 points Monday

Walker notched 31 points (11-21 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists and two rebounds across 39 minutes in Monday's 137-128 victory over the Knicks.

Walker struggled a little bit from three Monday night, but when push came to shove with the game on the line, Walker created space for himself and nailed clutch shots to help earn the win. He remains an offensive talent with no ceiling to his limitless scoring potential, especially with the Hornets in the hunt for the playoffs.