Hornets' Kemba Walker: Full participant in practice Sunday

Walker (shoulder) was a full participant in Sunday's practice.

Walker has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury, but his return to practice is a good indicator that he's on the brink rejoining the lineup. For now, consider him questionable ahead of Monday's matchup with the Magic, though it appears he's trending towards being available. Look for another update after morning shootaround and if he does play, Michael Carter-Williams should head back to the bench.