Hornets' Kemba Walker: Gets little help in loss

Walker scored a game-high 30 points (10-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 99-93 loss to the Mavericks.

It was the same old story for Walker when it came to carrying the load on offense, as only two other Hornets even scored in double digits on the night. He's now scored 30 or more points in three straight games, while the double-double was his fourth of the season. Barring a major shakeup of the roster around him, Walker should continue posting career-best numbers down the stretch.