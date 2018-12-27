Hornets' Kemba Walker: Goes off for 35 points

Walker erupted for 35 points (13-26 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 44 minutes Wednesday in the Hornets' 134-132 double-overtime loss to the Nets.

It was Walker's biggest scoring haul since Nov. 19, concluding a relative rough patch for the point guard, who had averaged 20.1 points over the past 16 contests while shooting 37.8 percent from the field. Walker probably can't be expected to match the exceptional run he enjoyed over the first month of the campaign that featured five 35-plus-point performances, but he's a good buy-low option right now while his recent struggles have taken some of the helium out of his hot start.