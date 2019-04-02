Hornets' Kemba Walker: Goes off for 47 in loss
Walker totaled 47 points (15-28 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 13-15 FT), five rebounds, and three assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 111-102 loss to the Jazz.
Walker did all he could Monday but it wasn't enough as the Hornets fell to the Jazz. The loss puts the Hornets three games behind the eighth-seeded Heat and almost ensures they will miss the playoffs. Despite the disappointing season, Walker has been fantastic and continues to put up big numbers on a regular basis. Part of him is likely tired of the mediocrity and the offseason is going to provide plenty of questions.
