Hornets' Kemba Walker: Grabs second double-double

Walker scored 16 points (6-20 FG, 4-13 3Pt) while adding 10 assists, seven rebounds and a steal in 41 minutes during Friday's 126-124 overtime loss to the Knicks.

While he didn't supply his usual scoring output, Walker did make up for it with his second double-double of the season. The 28-year-old is averaging a career-high 6.4 assists per game already, but as defenses continue to focus on him as the Hornets' most consistent threat, that number could continue to rise.

