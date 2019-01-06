Hornets' Kemba Walker: Heads scoring effort in loss

Walker totaled 20 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes Saturday against Denver.

Walker didn't have the best shooting night (35.3 percent from the field), but he recorded his fourth 20-plus point outing over the last five contests, sinking 51.0 percent of his field goals and 43.2 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc across that span. The Connecticut product has been one of the top scoring threats for Charlotte throughout the year, averaging 25.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists over 37 games.