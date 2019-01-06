Hornets' Kemba Walker: Heads scoring effort in loss
Walker totaled 20 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes Saturday against Denver.
Walker didn't have the best shooting night (35.3 percent from the field), but he recorded his fourth 20-plus point outing over the last five contests, sinking 51.0 percent of his field goals and 43.2 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc across that span. The Connecticut product has been one of the top scoring threats for Charlotte throughout the year, averaging 25.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists over 37 games.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Can't find rhythm in loss•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 24 in win•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: One-man show in loss to Wizards•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Productive night in victory•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Goes off for 35 points•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores team-high 21 points Sunday•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...