Hornets' Kemba Walker: Hits franchise-record 10 threes Thursday
Walker exploded for 46 points (13-18 FG, 10-14 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes in Thursday's 140-79 victory over the Grizzlies.
Walker went off Thursday night, hitting a franchise-record 10 three-point shots, not to mention that he was also perfect from the charity stripe. He looked phenomenal controlling the ball for the Hornets Thursday and showcased his ability to score at any point from anywhere, as he put this game out of reach early en route to the team scoring 140 points.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 24 points in Monday's loss•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Abysmal in loss•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 22 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Struggles with shot versus Suns•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Bounces back from quiet game•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Struggles with shot in loss to 76ers•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...