Hornets' Kemba Walker: Hits franchise-record 10 threes Thursday

Walker exploded for 46 points (13-18 FG, 10-14 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes in Thursday's 140-79 victory over the Grizzlies.

Walker went off Thursday night, hitting a franchise-record 10 three-point shots, not to mention that he was also perfect from the charity stripe. He looked phenomenal controlling the ball for the Hornets Thursday and showcased his ability to score at any point from anywhere, as he put this game out of reach early en route to the team scoring 140 points.