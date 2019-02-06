Hornets' Kemba Walker: Huge performance in loss

Walker notched 32 points (11-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and three steals over 39 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Clippers.

Walker finished with his second-straight 30-point nine-assist game, coming up just short in Tuesday's close loss to the Clippers. After an MVP-level of production to start the season, Walker has cooled off a little, but he's still averaging a career-high 24.6 points per game to go with 5.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds, earning him his third straight All-Star selection and first start.