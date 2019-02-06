Hornets' Kemba Walker: Huge performance in loss
Walker notched 32 points (11-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and three steals over 39 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Clippers.
Walker finished with his second-straight 30-point nine-assist game, coming up just short in Tuesday's close loss to the Clippers. After an MVP-level of production to start the season, Walker has cooled off a little, but he's still averaging a career-high 24.6 points per game to go with 5.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds, earning him his third straight All-Star selection and first start.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores game-high 37 points•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Drops team-best 23 points•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Leads team with 21 points•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Says he'll play Monday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Misses practice Sunday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Says he's fine after injury scare•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...