Hornets' Kemba Walker: Inefficient but well-rounded line
Walker recorded 15 points (3-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 13 assists, eight rebounds, and four steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 115-114 win over the Raptors.
Walker struggled miserably from the field but nearly turned in a triple-double while amassing at least four steals for the third time in the last 13 games. The win was absolutely crucial for Charlotte, as the squad is down but not out of the playoff race. Walker (and his fantasy owners) will have to hope he regains his shooting touch in time to lead the Hornets to another victory during Tuesday's matchup versus the Spurs.
