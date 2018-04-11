Hornets' Kemba Walker: Just 15 points in season finale
Walker provided 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five assists and two rebounds during the Hornets' 119-93 season finale win over the Pacers on Tuesday.
After scoring 21 points back on Mar. 28, Walker wasn't much of an offensive threat to concluded the regular season, as he averaged just 11 points over the final six games. The former NCAA National Champion missed just two games this season, and averaged 22.1 points, 5.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest. The 2018-19 season will be Walker's contract year where he is set to make $12 million.
