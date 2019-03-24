Hornets' Kemba Walker: Just misses big triple-double

Walker scored a game-high 36 points (11-25 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 124-117 win over the Celtics.

Matched up against Kyrie Irving, Walker won both the battle and the war when he took over the game in the fourth quarter, scoring half his points in the final frame. It's the third time in the last six contests Walker has popped for 30 or more points, but despite his efforts the Hornets sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, 2.5 games back of the Heat, with 10 games left on their schedule.