Hornets' Kemba Walker: Keeps playoff hopes alive

Walker finished with 32 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 12-13 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 115-109 victory over the Pelicans.

Walker kept the Hornets afloat with a 32 point performance Wednesday. They now sit 2.5 games outside the top-eight and while it seems highly unlikely, there is still a mathematical chance they can make the playoffs. Their next game is against the Raptors on Friday and that could basically rub them out of the running if they do in fact lose. Walker himself has had a fantastic season, playing in all 78 games thus far. He is an extremely consistent fantasy option and will likely be had in the second round when looking to next season's drafts.