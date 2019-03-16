Hornets' Kemba Walker: Leads charge against Wizards

Walker scored a team-high 28 points (11-30 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in 36 minutes during Friday's 116-110 win over the Wizards.

It wasn't the most efficient performance, but Walker still dropped at least 25 points for the third straight game and the seventh time in the last 11 games. The Hornets remain in the thick of the hunt for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, so expect their franchise player to continue posting impressive numbers over the final weeks of the season.