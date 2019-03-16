Hornets' Kemba Walker: Leads charge against Wizards
Walker scored a team-high 28 points (11-30 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in 36 minutes during Friday's 116-110 win over the Wizards.
It wasn't the most efficient performance, but Walker still dropped at least 25 points for the third straight game and the seventh time in the last 11 games. The Hornets remain in the thick of the hunt for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, so expect their franchise player to continue posting impressive numbers over the final weeks of the season.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Wins battle, loses war vs. Harden•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Solid showing in victory•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Leads team with 20 points•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Double-double in loss to Blazers•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores 25 points in Friday's win•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Explodes in loss•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...